    ×

    Futures Now

    Futures Now trades for Tuesday, May 29

    Futures Now, May 29, 2018
    Futures Now, May 29, 2018   

    Political turmoil in Italy sent stocks around the globe sinking on Tuesday. The "Futures Now" traders shared their trades as geopolitical concerns rocked stocks, bonds and crude market.

    Scott Nations is buying the Dow e-mini at 24,350 and targeting a move up to 24,500 with a stop at 24,250. The Dow plunged more than 400 points at its lows on Tuesday.

    Brian Stutland is buying the 10-year note futures at 120'10, targeting a move up to 121'14. His stop is at 119'26.

    Crude tumbled to April 17 lows. Scott Nations is buying the August monthly 70-strike calls in the crude oil futures July contract for $1.05, or $105 per options contract. The breakeven for this trade is $71.05.

    Trader disclosures: Scott is long the S&P e-mini and the VIX, he has no position in crude or the 10-year Treasury futures. Brian is long the S&P e-mini using options. He is also long the VIX, and has no position in crude or the 10-year Treasury futures.

    More From Futures Now

    Videos

    • Futures Now, May 29, 2018
      Futures Now, May 29, 2018   

      Altaira's Ralph Acampora says if the market breaks certain levels, the game is over for Trump honeymoon. Invesco's Kristina Hooper on why turmoil in Europe could be bullish for bonds. And how one trader is playing the crumbling crude trade. With CNBC's Jackie DeAngelis and the Futures Now Traders, Scott Nations and Brian Stutland, both at the CME.

    • Futures Now: Segment 1
      If markets break these levels, the 'game's over' for Trump honeymoon: Acampora   

      Stocks get slammed and remain under pressure. Is a bear market coming? With Altaira Capital Partners' Ralph Acampora, CNBC's Jackie DeAngelis and the Futures Now Traders, Scott Nations and Brian Stutland, both at the CME.

    • Futures Now: Segment 2
      Here's why the turmoil in Europe could be bullish for bonds   

      Kristina Hooper, Invesco, on the bond breakout. Can turmoil in Europe boost bonds? With CNBC's Jackie DeAngelis and the Futures Now traders, Brian Stutland and Scott Nations, both at the CME.

    Host Bio & Watch Now

    Trader Bios

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...