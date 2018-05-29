How an automaker sells an $80,000 version of a $30,000 car

Dodge has two car models, the Challenger and the Charger, but sells nine different versions of the Charger and a whopping 16 different versions of the Challenger.

Sedans and other traditional passenger cars are losing their grip on American consumer appetites, but automakers are still finding ways to make money on at least some of them, by doing more with less.

Offering different trims, or sharing parts and platforms is nothing new, but the pace at which companies are developing new packages has increased over the last decade or so, said IHS Markit analyst Stephanie Brinley.

Advancements in engineering and computing power give automakers a greater range of different features they can package in different ways, such as a variety of engines and powertrains, drive mode settings, cabin features and others things.

"The amount of computing power you have today is phenomenal," Brinley told CNBC. That has opened up a lot of new opportunities for engineering teams and allows them to turn out new products a lot faster.