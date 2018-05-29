    ×

    Politics

    'Mexico will NEVER pay for a wall,' country's president tells Trump

    • Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto took to Twitter on Tuesday to reject
      President Donald Trump's assertions that the Latin American country would finance a border wall.
    • Earlier this year, Nieto postponed plans to visit the White House after an argument with Washington over the matter.
    President Donald Trump meets Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto during the their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017.
    Carlos Barria | Reuters
    President Donald Trump meets Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto during the their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017.

    Mexico will "never" pay for a wall that separates its border from the United States, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said Tuesday.

    The North American country won't ever finance such a project, Nieto said in a tweet addressed to President Donald Trump.

    Speaking at a rally on Tuesday, the U.S. leader had said the neighboring nation would eventually foot the bill for a border wall that he claims will stymie illegal immigration into the U.S.

    It's not the first time Nieto has denied the idea.

    In 2016, he penned a similar tweet and earlier this year, he postponed plans to visit the White House after an argument with Washington over the matter.