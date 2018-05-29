Dow is set to drop 200 points at the open as worries about Italy roil world markets

The moves in pre-market trade came as markets overseas showed a relatively negative picture. In Asia, stocks finished the session in the red, as political turmoil in Italy and a drop in crude futures weighed on sentiment.

The possibility of early elections in Italy continued to have an effect on markets during Europe's early trade, while U.S. stocks will be opening back up Tuesday after a long weekend that saw markets closed Monday for Memorial Day.

While geopolitical concerns continue to shake up sentiment in Europe, investors are likely to remain on edge in the U.S., as the future of talks between North Korea and the U.S. keeps investors on their toes. Last week, President Donald Trump made the decision to cancel a key nuclear summit between himself and North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

On Friday, however, Trump said that the U.S. administration had restarted its dialogue with the Asian country, and suggested that a meeting could still take place.

North Korea has sent some of its top officials to Singapore and the U.S., Reuters reported Tuesday citing Asian media outlets, suggesting that the on-again-off-again summit between the two countries could still happen.

In other markets, oil prices showed a mixed picture, with Brent posting minor gains, while U.S. crude futures posted solid losses, as concerns over increased crude output lingered.