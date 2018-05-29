White House says it's prepared for summit with North Korea to take place on June 12

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump thinks talks with North Korea are going well and is prepared for a summit with Kim Jong Un to take place on June 12, as originally planned.

In order for the summit to be put back on the President's schedule, Sanders emphasized denuclearization must be back on the table, among other factors.

The development came after earlier comments from Sanders that the summit with the North Korean leader was still "expected" to happen in Singapore. No date was given at the time.

Trump's engagement with North Korea has been volatile. Last year, he and Kim Jong Un exchanged insults, while North Korea continued testing missiles, some of which flew over the northern regions of Japan.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has sought to improve relations with his country's northern neighbor, and smooth things out between Trump and Kim. Trump's announcement last week that the summit was off came as a surprise to Moon's government, which scrambled to get things back on track.

Since then, talks between the Trump administration and North Korea have resumed.

