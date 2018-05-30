    ×

    Allergan to sell women's health and infectious disease units after strategic review: Sources

    • Allergan began its strategic review earlier this year, including the possibility of splitting off units, making acquisitions or staying the course.
    • Shares of the Botox maker are down 32 percent over the last 12 months.
    Allergan signage at the NYSE
    Brendan McDermid | Reuters
    Allergan Plc has completed its strategic review and will sell its women's health and infectious disease businesses, sources told CNBC.

    The drug maker announced the review earlier this year, but its chief executive has said he was opposed to fundamental changes to its business strategy. Still, the review considered options such as splitting up the company, selling assets, making acquisitions and using capital to buy back shares.

    Allergan, the maker of Botox, is trying to right itself after a difficult year. Its shares are down 32 percent over the last 12 months and fell nearly 2 percent in trading on Tuesday.

    A recent note by Cowen analysts valued the women's health business at $4 billion and the infectious disease business at $2 billion. The units could attract private equity buyers, previous reports have said.

    David Tepper's Appaloosa Management recently got Federal Trade Commission approval to take an activist stance using his 3.7 million shares of Allergan.

    Liz Moyer contributed reporting.

