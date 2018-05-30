Delta's CEO finds silver lining in higher fuel prices

Airlines have increased capacity between the U.S. and abroad 4.3 percent in the May-July period from a year earlier, according to Planestats.com, a site of consulting firm Oliver Wyman.

Jet-fuel prices in the U.S. rose about 60 percent over the past 12 months to late May, according to S&P Global Platts.

When oil prices fell to $30 a barrel two years ago "it created a lot of dysfunctional behavior," Bastian said, even though airlines were making money.

U.S. airlines' net income peaked at more than $26 billion in 2015, the year after oil prices started to crater. Last year, in comparison, they brought in nearly $17 billion, according to the Department of Transportation.

Delta and its large competitors are battling low-cost, long-haul airlines like Norwegian Air Shuttle, WOW Air and others that have expanded in recent years as costs to fuel planes plunged. Fuel generally represents the biggest expense for low-cost airlines.

Bastian pointed to a nearly 15 percent uptick in its trans-Atlantic revenue in the first quarter and said it doesn't expect the business to be hurt by the new entrants.

"Customers that travel on those ultra-low cost carriers are people that otherwise would not be flying," he said.

Delta and American, as well as their partners in Europe, are trying their hand at a similar low-cost model, however, offering no-frills basic economy tickets this year, which charge passengers around $60 to check a bag.

Bastian said it could take up to 12 months for higher fuel prices to show up in the airline's capacity or fares.