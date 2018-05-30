European political unrest just rocked U.S. stocks and bonds. Here’s what lies ahead

European political unrest just rocked U.S. stocks and bonds. Here's what comes next 15 Hours Ago | 01:34

Political drama in Europe bled into global markets to kick off the week, with a volatile session for bonds and equities in the U.S.

Larry McDonald, macro strategist and editor of the Bear Traps Report, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Tuesday that a respite could lie in the sessions ahead. Here are his reasons why.

• Political parties reached a dramatic impasse in Italy as a platform was put forth that threatens order in the European Union and depressed the euro. Meanwhile, the yield on the Italian 2-year note shot up above the yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury for the first time since late 2014 as investors fled Italian bonds.

• European financial stocks fell sharply Tuesday, triggering a massive so-called short squeeze in U.S. Treasurys. Yields fell across the board in the U.S. as investors piled into the safe haven and perhaps covered existing short positions.

• In the next week or so, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is likely to come out and attempt to calm the markets; a substantial relief rally will likely emerge as a result.

• Still, the risk of credit spread contagion in the U.S. exists, and equity investors should remain aware of the continued impact on U.S. markets. The Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 on Tuesday both saw their largest single-day declines since April 24.

Bottom line: After a massive move in global markets to start the week, a relief rally will likely lie ahead, according to McDonald.