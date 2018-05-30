    ×

    Trading Nation

    European political unrest just rocked U.S. stocks and bonds. Here’s what lies ahead

    European political unrest just rocked U.S. stocks and bonds. Here's what comes next
    European political unrest just rocked U.S. stocks and bonds. Here's what comes next   

    Political drama in Europe bled into global markets to kick off the week, with a volatile session for bonds and equities in the U.S.

    Larry McDonald, macro strategist and editor of the Bear Traps Report, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Tuesday that a respite could lie in the sessions ahead. Here are his reasons why.

    • Political parties reached a dramatic impasse in Italy as a platform was put forth that threatens order in the European Union and depressed the euro. Meanwhile, the yield on the Italian 2-year note shot up above the yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury for the first time since late 2014 as investors fled Italian bonds.

    • European financial stocks fell sharply Tuesday, triggering a massive so-called short squeeze in U.S. Treasurys. Yields fell across the board in the U.S. as investors piled into the safe haven and perhaps covered existing short positions.

    • In the next week or so, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is likely to come out and attempt to calm the markets; a substantial relief rally will likely emerge as a result.

    • Still, the risk of credit spread contagion in the U.S. exists, and equity investors should remain aware of the continued impact on U.S. markets. The Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 on Tuesday both saw their largest single-day declines since April 24.

    Bottom line: After a massive move in global markets to start the week, a relief rally will likely lie ahead, according to McDonald.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    European political unrest just rocked U.S. stocks and bonds. Here's what comes next
    European political unrest just rocked U.S. stocks and bonds. Here's what comes next   

    Disclaimer

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 2-YR
    ---
    EUR/USD
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Sara Eisen

    Sara Eisen joined CNBC in December 2013 as a correspondent, focusing on the global consumer. She is co-anchor of the 10AM ET hour of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET), broadcast from Post 9 at the New York Stock Exchange.

    In March 2018, Eisen was named co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET), which broadcasts from CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...