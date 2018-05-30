Flyers are actually more satisfied with (most) airlines in the US. Here's how carriers stack up

Airlines' social media mentions are usually full of travelers' frequent frustrations: a downgrade, a missed connection, a refund.

But air travelers are feeling more satisfied with airlines in North America, according to a survey released Wednesday by J.D. Power & Associates.

The survey found passengers' satisfaction with the region's airlines rose 6 points from a year earlier to 762 on a 1,000-point scale with the biggest improvements in satisfaction with aircraft, deplaning and baggage claim and the reservation system.

Alaska Airlines scored highest in the list of traditional carriers, followed by Delta Air Lines.