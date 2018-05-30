Giuliani-connected law firms have a history with a pro-Trump super PAC linked to Cambridge Analytica

Two law firms linked to Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's lawyer and longtime confidant, worked for a super PAC that employed controversial data-gathering firm Cambridge Analytica during the 2016 presidential election.

The firms in question, Bracewell & Giuliani LLP and Greenberg Traurig LLP, provided legal consultation to the pro-Trump Make America Number 1 PAC throughout the 2016 election cycle, Federal Election Commission records show.

Giuliani left Greenberg Traurig earlier this month, citing potential conflicts that come from him working as Trump's lawyer in the Russia probe. Longtime Giuliani associate Laurence Levy remains at the firm.

Levy served four years as deputy counsel when Giuliani was mayor of New York and eventually followed him to both Bracewell and Greenberg Traurig. He also acted as chief counsel to the Rudy Giuliani Presidential Committee during the former NYC mayor's ill-fated 2008 run for the White House.

Levy has ties to Rebekah Mercer, the eventual leader of Make America Number 1, an influential force behind the scenes of conservative politics and daughter of billionaire donor Robert Mercer. Four years ago, before the super PAC was formed, Levy gave Rebekah Mercer legal advice regarding Cambridge Analytica's potential involvement in U.S. campaign-related activities.

Robert Mercer, meanwhile, played a critical part in the super PAC's formation, contributing $15 million to fund the committee.

Giuliani told CNBC that neither the PAC nor the Mercers were his clients.

"Not clients of mine," Giuliani said in a text message. "In any event the rules of ethics would prohibit comment," he added.

When asked whether he and Levy had ever worked together, Giuliani answered: "Not on the matter you are asking about. Talk to him. Of course I don't reveal clients unless they want me to."

A spokesman for Bracewell LLP, which changed its name after Giuliani left in January 2016, did not reply to repeated requests for comment. Levy also did not reply to multiple requests for comment.