Itay's economy, the euro zone's third-largest, has been anemic for a long time. That's been a significant concern for the EU as well as global markets more broadly.

"If you just look at the economic fundamentals of Italy, they are worrying," Mouhammed Choukeir, chief investment officer at private bank Kleinwort Hambros, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Tuesday.

"It is one of the biggest indebted countries in the world … it's got an unemployment rate of 11 percent and its economy is still lower than where it was in 2007, whereas most major economies have recovered. So, clearly there is a requirement for structural reform here in order to regain confidence," he added.