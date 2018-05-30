London remains a 'very solid' city despite Brexit, consulting firm says

The longer-term outlook for London remains positive despite the uncertainty surrounding Brexit, according to global consulting firm A.T. Kearney's 2018 Global Cities Report.

London is "still very solid" in terms of business activity, cultural experience and its ability to attract top talent, said Olivier Gergele, consumer industries and retail practice partner at the firm.

Speaking with CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday, Gergele acknowledged that Brexit could have an impact to a "certain extent" but said a city such as London has "very strong foundations" for the longer term.

As a result, he said, there is "no reason" that London is not going to continue having a high ranking in the future and there is a need to differentiate between "short-term market volatility to the long-term basis, the long-term fundamentals" of cities.