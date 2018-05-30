OECD predicts two more years of economic expansion, but oil and trade are major risks

The current outlook for growth is bright, but specific risks could endanger long-awaited progress, according to a report released Wednesday by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Global gross domestic product (GDP) growth is nearing the long-term average of 4 percent, the "cruising speed" reached before the financial crisis, the OECD's 2018 Economic Outlook report said. Unemployment across the body's 35 member states, most of which are considered highly developed, is at its lowest since 1980.

But a brewing combination of rising oil prices, trade tensions and financial market vulnerabilities could coalesce amid an environment of monetary tightening, spelling potential disaster.