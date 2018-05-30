Qualcomm just announced a product that will help take virtual reality everywhere

Qualcomm recently announced its XR1 "extended reality" platform that will allow companies like Facebook to make more advanced portable virtual reality headsets that you can take anywhere.



Facebook's new portable Oculus Go headset, for example, is the best portable virtual reality solution on the market right now. But it uses an older Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor that was technically built for smartphones. More powerful solutions, like the Oculus Rift and the HTC Vive, require full-blown computers with powerful processors to operate.

XR1 will change that— and could make for a potentially great sequel to the Oculus Go.

It's a platform that's specifically designed for virtual and augmented reality and will enable some of the advanced features that, until now, were only available in headsets that require a PC to use.