US futures point to a slight rebound after Italy's political woes fuel global sell-off

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open Wednesday morning, rebounding slightly after political turmoil in Italy sent markets tumbling in the previous session.

At around 4:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 50 points, indicating a higher open for the index Wednesday. Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures also pointed to a narrowly positive start to the session for both of their respective markets.

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 391.64 points — or 1.58 percent — to finish at 24,361.45 amid losses in Goldman Sachs, Boeing, and J.P. Morgan Chase.

Italy's political woes have roiled global financial markets amid news the prospect of snap elections in Rome could be framed as a de facto referendum on the country's role in Europe. Italian stocks climbed higher on Wednesday morning but soon snapped back when the leader of the right-wing Lega party, Matteo Salvini, called for snap elections as soon as possible.

On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve will release its Beige Book at 2:00 p.m. ET.



On the earnings front, Michael Kors and Dick's Sporting Goods will post new earnings figures before the bell with PVH and Box reporting after the bell.