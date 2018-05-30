US Treasurys lower as investors monitor Italy's deepening political crisis

Italy's political woes have rattled global financial markets in recent sessions, amid renewed concerns over the prospect that snap elections in Rome could be framed as a de facto referendum on the country's role in Europe.



On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve will release its Beige Book at 2 p.m. ET.



In oil markets, crude futures slipped towards $75 a barrel Wednesday amid growing pressure from heightened expectations that OPEC and its allied partners would soon look to relax its ongoing production cuts.

Brent crude traded at $75.68 a barrel Wednesday morning, up 0.4 percent, while U.S. WTI stood at $66.93 a barrel, around 0.3 percent higher.