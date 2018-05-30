Watch: Trump speaks at White House's Sports and Fitness Day

[The stream is slated to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the White House's Sports and Fitness Day event on Wednesday.

The President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition is expected to attend. On May 4, Trump named 23 members to the council, including New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and actor and retired bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno.

The co-chairs of the council, which is a part of the Health and Human Services Department, are former Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera, retired Olympic volleyball star Misty May-Treanor and former NFL player Herschel Walker.

A separate executive order signed the same day in May outlined the council's goals of espousing the benefits of physical activity and good nutrition and finding "private and public sector strategies" to promote them.