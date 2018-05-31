Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Lululemon Athletica shares jumped nearly 6 percent in extended trading. The active wear brand and retailer reported first quarter earnings and revenue that easily surpassed Wall Street expectations. Lululemon reported EPS of 55 cents on revenue of $650 million, compared with EPS of 46 cents on revenue of $618 million that analysts expected.The retailer also reported a 20 percent rise in comparable sales.

Shares of Ulta Beauty plunged more than 5 percent in the extended session, after the beauty retailer beat analyst expectations on both top and bottom lines in its first quarter earnings report. Ulta also saw comparable sales rise 8 percent, and e-commerce sales spike by 48 percent year-over-year. Weak second quarter outlook spooked investors.

GameStop stock fell 3.4 percent in extended trading. The video game retailer reported mixed earnings and revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2019. GameStop beat on earnings, reporting 38 cents, versus the 37 cents analysts expected; but missed on revenue with $1.93 billion versus the $1.96 billion expected.

Costco shares fell more than 2 percent in after hours trading, despite that the wholesaler beat analyst expectations on third quarter earnings and revenue. Costco reported a 7 percent rise in same store sales and a 14 percent jump in e-commerce, according Thomson Reuters.