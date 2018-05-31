City regulations on Airbnb rentals are 'punitive' to ordinary people, co-founder says

"That's why we take a hard stance, especially when you consider this impacts many ordinary people, for whom if they can't meet the requirement, they are shut out of an economic opportunity," Blecharczyk said. "And when we feel particularly strongly is when we feel we have an obligation to stand up for the wellbeing of our hosts," the CTO added, stressing that "that doesn't mean the professionals, I'm talking about the ordinary people."



City officials claim that houses used for Airbnb renting end up inflating property prices and have a negative impact on the community, while the company's executives say it only increases prices "on the margins." Varying metrics examining the platform's market impact have produced conflicting results, but the rise of short-term rentals has taken thousands of houses off the market in individual cities and increased demand in already high-demand areas.



Blecharczyk also pointed to Amsterdam, which he said has one of the strictest private renting policies of the more than 65,000 cities where Airbnb operates. The city previously capped hosting at 90 days, then reduced it to 60 days, and most recently cut that down to 30.