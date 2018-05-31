Canada announces retaliatory tariffs on steel and aluminum

Canadian PM on tariffs: We hope common sense will triumph 6 Mins Ago | 06:49

Canada will retaliate against new U.S. tariffs by imposing its own trade barriers on U.S. steel, aluminum and other products, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday.

Freeland said Canada plans to slap dollar-for-dollar tariffs on the U.S. The Nafta partner's proposed import taxes would also cover whiskey, orange juice and other food products alongside the steel and aluminum tariffs.

The retaliatory measures will cover CA$16.6 billion in imports, Freeland said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the tariffs, announced Thursday by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, are an affront to the security partnership between the U.S. and Canada.

The tariffs are "totally unacceptable," Trudeau said, though he noted that Canada will continue to negotiate with the U.S.

Trudeau warned that the import taxes — of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports — will harm both countries' economies.

The trump administration is also saddling Mexico and the European Union with the tariffs.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

--Reuters contributed to this report.