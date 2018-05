US Commerce Sec. Wilbur Ross: Tariffs apply to small percentage of US economy 27 Mins Ago | 03:14

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the tariffs announced Thursday reflect a lack of progress with Mexico and Canada over NAFTA negotiations.

On Thursday the Trump administration announced it will put tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

"Well, it's a reflection that the discussions didn't get far enough to justify another postponement or an exemption," he said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" Thursday.