Deutsche Bank US operations designated to be in 'troubled condition' by the Fed: DJ, citing sources

The Federal Reserve has designated Deutsche Bank's U.S. business as being in "troubled condition," The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The downgrade to one of the lowest designations occurred about a year ago and has not been previously reported, the report said.

The Financial Times also reported Thursday, citing a source, that Deutsche Bank's U.S. subsidiary was added to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's list of "problem banks," or those with weaknesses that threaten their financial survival.

Deutsche Bank shares fell more than 5 percent in U.S. premarket trading. As of Wednesday's close, the stock is down 39 percent this year.

"As a matter of policy, we do not comment on specific regulatory feedback," a Deutsche Bank spokesperson said in a statement. "The ultimate parent of the Deutsche Bank Group, Deutsche Bank AG, is very well capitalized and has significant liquidity reserves."

The spokesperson also said its principal U.S. banking subsidiary "has a very robust balance sheet."

The Frankfurt-based bank has struggled in the last few years. It has reported three straight years of losses, and in April switched its CEO for the fourth time in six years. Last week, reports said Deutsche Bank will "sharply" reduce its U.S. presence as it cuts back on global equities trading. At the time, the bank declined CNBC's request for comment.

