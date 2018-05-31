Italy's populists launch fresh attempt at forming a government amid political chaos

Italy is about to have a breakthrough, says Five Star Movement lawmaker 4 Hours Ago | 02:56

Italian assets were on the rise Thursday on the back of hopes that the country is close to forming a government.

Technocrat politician Carlo Cottarelli, who at one stage was himself prime minister-designate, said in a statement that "new possibilities for the birth of a political government have emerged." This has been taken as an indication that a compromise between the two populist parties, Five Star Movement (M5S) and Lega, could be reached as soon as today.

M5S leader Luigi Di Maio has proposed picking a new economics minister candidate to replace the euroskeptic Paolo Savona in order to satisfy Italian President Sergio Mattarella. The president had vetoed Savona's appointment Sunday night, but Di Maio said the 81-year-old could be offered an alternative cabinet role.

Italian bonds rallied for a second day on Thursday following a rise in investor hopes confidence that a stable government could now be formed. The yield on the Italian two-year paper rose 154 basis points on Tuesday, marking its biggest increase in 26 years. This morning, yields fell back more than 100 basis points, the biggest fall since 1996. Prices move inversely to yield.

In the stock market, Italian equities were more than 1 percent higher in Thursday morning trade, erasing more than half of losses suffered since the open of trade Monday.

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Thursday, M5S lawmaker Lorenzo Fioramonti said this week's market swings delivered a strong message.

"The lesson has been learned by everyone, both by political parties and institutions, that what we need is certainty. What we really need is a government that has the political power and the backing of voters to be credible, internationally," he said.

Fioramanti claimed that his party's political program was "nothing completely out of the ordinary" and would mirror the Portuguese growth policies implemented in 2015.