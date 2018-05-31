Goldman banker charged with insider trading

A Goldman Sachs banker has been charged with insider trading.

A seven-count criminal complaint unsealed Thursday charged Woojae "Steve" Jung with trading with an unnamed co-conspirator on material non-public information he accessed while working at an investment bank with offices in New York and San Francisco.

The complaint did not mention the bank by name, but the only FINRA record for a Woojae Jung lists Goldman Sachs as the employer. A LinkedIn profile page for a Steve Woojae Jung states he is vice president, investment banking, at Goldman Sachs.

Goldman had no immediate comment to CNBC.

WR Grace, SanDisk, KLA-Tencor and Microsemi are among the stocks allegedly involved in the insider trading scheme, the court documents showed. In each case, Jung accessed sensitive, market-moving information through the investment bank, which was involved in potential restructuring or acquisition deals, according to the documents.

In all, 37-year-old Jung and his 38-year-old co-conspirator traded in securities of 12 different companies based on the material, non-public information and generated profits of about $140,000 between 2015 and 2017, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a separate complaint Thursday.

Jung purchased securities using a brokerage account held in the name of Sungrok Hwang, a friend living in South Korea, the SEC said. The commission seeks a permanent injunction against Jung, and the return of ill-gotten gains from him and his friend.