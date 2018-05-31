Satya Nadella touts Microsoft's research on brain implants

Microsoft has researchers working to determine how brain implants can augment a person's intelligence, one of the many ways the company is trying to make technology more accessible to people with various disabilities.
It's a topic that CEO Satya Nadella was eager to discuss on Thursday at Microsoft's eighth Ability Summit in Redmond, Washington.
"In my case, accessibility and accessibility technologies and universal design has given me a deep sense of meaning beyond anything that I just do at work, in terms of the satisfaction that I derive from the work that Microsoft broadly does," Nadella said, in conversation with Jenny Lay-Flurrie, the company's chief accessibility officer.
Research, which Microsoft established as a formal group in 1991, remains a key part of the company's focus, even though it could take time for some projects to drive significant revenue. As of last June, 32 percent of Microsoft's 124,000 employees worked in product research and development.