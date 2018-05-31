Trump: North Korean delegates are coming to Washington to deliver a letter from Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump said Thursday that North Korean delegates want to deliver to him a letter from Kim Jong Un, the latest sign that a summit between the two leaders may indeed happen after all.

The president, speaking to reporters before he departed to attend fundraisers in Texas, said he believes the delegates will be coming to Washington on Friday. He also expressed hope that the meeting would still take place as planned. "We'll see what happens," he said.

Minutes later, Trump tweeted that meetings with North Korea had been "very good."

The president's remarks came after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Kim's right-hand man, Kim Yong Chol, Wednesday night in New York.

Trump stunned the world when he canceled the summit with Kim a week ago, citing harsh rhetoric from the North Korean leader's regime. The announcement left allies, including South Korea, scrambling for a response.

The meeting, set for June 12 in Singapore, had gone from a potentially historic turning point in the long-bitter relationship between the U.S. and North Korea to just another turbulent chapter in the nations' histories.

But almost immediately, there were signs that the summit would indeed happen. South Korean President Moon Jae-in stepped in to smooth things over, and U.S. officials began talks with North Korean counterparts in the demilitarized zone separating North and South Korea.