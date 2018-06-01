Cramer's lightning round: I think GE's shares are bottoming   

General Electric: "I think that [CEO] John Flannery's getting his arms around it. I think it's hard to do because he was not given a good hand and I think the stock is bottoming."

Celgene Corp.: "[The outlook is] very tough. I think it can bounce up a couple of points, but then I think it is going to be dead money. I worry about the Revlimid franchise and nothing else is there to really replace it."

Dollar Tree: "You know what, I think it can bounce 4 or 5 [points], but I've got to tell you that stock is not going to go all the way back until we see another quarter. That quarter was not good, sir. There were a lot of things I didn't like about that quarter and they weren't really answered in the commentary. It just wasn't good."

Chico's FAS, Inc.: "No. If you want a partnership with Amazon, you go with Kohl's. I did not like that Chico's quarter, not one bit. It's just not doing that well."

Campbell Soup Co.: "Man, I don't like that balance sheet. I don't like that quarter. I don't even know if they have management. Wow. There you go."

Copart, Inc.: "I haven't heard about that stock in a long time and yet I keep looking at it and I think it's real good. You've got a winner there."

Mazor Robotics: "I like Mazor Robotics. I didn't like – the management's kind of murky there – what happened with that insider trading or whatever it was that they got charged with. But I do like the robotics segment and this is the next [Intuitive Surgical]. That's hard to do because ISRG is so unbelievably good."

Packaging Corp. of America: "I love the packaging and paper industry, but I would not recommend PKG, not when we can own a stock that I've been telling club members to buy which is really, really great which is WestRock. That's the one to own and it's come down a lot from its high. I would pull the trigger."

Yext Inc.: "It's kind of like a Yellow Pages thing. We had them on and it was a good story. I don't think it's a great story. It's a good story."

STMicroelectronics N.V.: "Very good semiconductor company and I think it's a buy right here. It's also very, very, very, very inexpensive given its growth rate."

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation: "Cognizant is OK. I like Accenture a lot more."