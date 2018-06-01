U.S. stock index futures rose ahead of Friday's open, rebounding slightly after metals tariffs on Thursday sent markets tumbling with fears that the U.S. could enter a trade war with its key partners.

Around 4:10 a.m. ET, Dow futures climbed 76 points, indicating a higher open. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 futures, meanwhile, also indicated a positive start to the session for their respective markets.

The moves in pre-market trade came as stocks fell Thursday after President Donald Trump slapped tariffs on the European Union, Mexico and Canada. The EU followed up the U.S. announcement by saying it would impose countermeasures of its own, while Canada Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said the country plans to slap dollar-for-dollar tariffs on the U.S.

On Friday, investors await the release of May nonfarm payrolls as markets consider how many times the Federal Reserve will raise rates this year. There will also be a manufacturing PMI due out at 9:45 a.m. ET and construction spending data at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Elsewhere, political turmoil in Italy that had spooked global markets this week took a back seat after anti-establishment parties in the country came to a consensus on forming a coalition government.

North Korean officials will deliver a letter from Kim Jong Un to Trump on Friday in Washington, according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the latest sign that a canceled summit between the two leaders could be back on.

On the earnings front, Abercrombie & Fitch is due to report new figures before the opening bell.

—CNBC's Cheang Ming, Mike Calia and Fred Imbert contributed to this article.