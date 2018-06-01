Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime said Thursday that it raised $620 million in fresh funds from prominent investors including Fidelity International, Hopu Capital, Silver Lake and Tiger Global. Chipmaker Qualcomm's venture capital arm also participated in the round. SenseTime just raised a $600 million in a round in April. The new funds will be used by the rapidly growing image recognition company for research and development and to hire more talent, according to the company. SenseTime said it is now valued at over $4.5 billion.

Alibaba and Tencent, China's biggest tech companies, have both invested in a $300 million, series D round of funding in a shopping app called Xiaohongshu, which means "Little Red Book" in English. The company is valued around $3 billion. Alibaba led the investment joined by Tencent, GSR Ventures, GGV Capital, Zhen Fund and several others. It is rare for Alibaba and Tencent to invest into the same venture, notes China Money Network.