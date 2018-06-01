Here are 4 'high conviction' stock ideas from Morgan Stanley — including JP Morgan Chase

Morgan Stanley shared with its clients the firm's best current stock picks.
"The Alpha Almanac summarizes Morgan Stanley Research's Global Economics and Strategy macro forecasts and collects a list of Sector Research's high conviction, differentiated single
stock calls across the US," equity strategist Michael Wilson said in a report Friday.
Here are four overweight-rated companies that made the Morgan Stanley's recommended list and their price targets.
1) Constellation Brands (STZ)
Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian has a $262 price target for Constellation Brands shares, representing 17.5 percent upside to Thursday's close.
"STZ is our top pick in beverages, as our analyses (top down segment build, bottom up brand build distribution analysis) show the beer segment can grow at a 9-10% rate over the medium-term, well above the ~7% pace we estimate the market is pricing into valuation. Outsized topline growth is augmented by a structural margin story via a combination of building brewery productivity, price/mix benefits, and fixed cost leverage."