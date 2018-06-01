Here are 4 'high conviction' stock ideas from Morgan Stanley — including JP Morgan Chase

Morgan Stanley shared with its clients the firm's best current stock picks.

"The Alpha Almanac summarizes Morgan Stanley Research's Global Economics and Strategy macro forecasts and collects a list of Sector Research's high conviction, differentiated single

stock calls across the US," equity strategist Michael Wilson said in a report Friday.

Here are four overweight-rated companies that made the Morgan Stanley's recommended list and their price targets.

1) Constellation Brands (STZ)

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian has a $262 price target for Constellation Brands shares, representing 17.5 percent upside to Thursday's close.