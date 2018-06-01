Jeep is doing almost freakishly well

Jeep sales are on fire.

The Fiat-Chrysler brand sold almost 100,000 vehicles in May, a nearly 30 percent increase over the same month last year.

That makes May Jeep's second best month for sales ever, behind March, when the brand sold 98,382. Sales dipped in April, but the brand still sold 82,641 vehicles, eclipsing its record April 2016 sales figures.

In 2014, just four years ago, Jeep sold about 1 million vehicles. By the end of this year, it expects to sell as many as 1.9 million.

Despite these sky-high numbers, Fiat-Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne thinks Jeep still has more room to run. Marchionne wants to double Jeep's sales worldwide over the next 3-5 years, he said Friday.

Both the the Wrangler, Jeep's renowned off-road vehicle, and the Compass, a smaller crossover SUV, had their best May ever, and helped push Jeep's numbers up. Wrangler sales rose 26 percent to 25,102 vehicles. Sales of the Compass rose sales rose to 17,327 vehicles.