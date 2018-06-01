The May jobs report is great news for everyone - except Democrats running for office

The economy added roughly 223,000 net new jobs in May, pushing the jobless rate a tick lower to 3.8 percent, an 18-year low.

Trump was uncharacteristically silent on Twitter about Friday's strong jobs data, aside from a controversial early morning tweet seeming to predict strong growth ahead of the 8:30 a.m. release. But White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow offered an upbeat forecast.

"Business is coming alive," he told CNBC. "This could go on for a whole bunch more years, in my judgement."

Of course, the historic run of employment gains have been underway since the Great Recession ended, well before Republicans took control of Congress and President Donald Trump moved into the White House.

But with the U.S. economy now approaching its tenth year of recovery, the overall unemployment rate has fallen to levels rarely seen in the historical data. Last month, the official "headline" jobless rate fell to the lowest level since the end of the 90s Internet boom, which lasted a decade. The last time it was lower was in Dec., 1969, at the tail end of a nearly nine-year boom that ended in 1970.

And the jobless rate may go lower still.

"The labor market is tightening rapidly and declines in the unemployment rate are likely to continue, but at a slower pace," Ben Herzon," an analyst IHS Markit, wrote in a research note.

That would make it harder for Democrats to argue that voters need a change in Washington, at least in terms of the most critical pocketbook issue.

Most troubling for Democrats is that the biggest job gainers have been groups that have historically suffered from stubbornly high levels of unemployment, including younger workers, black and African American workers, and so-called "marginally attached" workers, whose employment is tracked by the BLS with a so-called "U-6" rate. That measure includes part-time workers who want a full time job and people who want to work but have given up looking and aren't in the official count of the labor force.