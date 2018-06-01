Price cuts and freight costs pressure Costco's margins, sending its shares lower

Warehouse club operator Costco Wholesale reported third-quarter results that topped analysts' estimates, but price cuts and higher freight costs weighed on its gross margins, sending its shares lower in extended trading.

The retailer has aggressively cut prices in order to lure back customers to its wholesale supermarkets, following Amazon.com's foray into brick-and-mortar retail with the acquisition of Whole Foods Market last year.

Gross margins slipped 46 basis points to 11.05 percent as the company also stepped up efforts to provide same-day and two-day delivery through delivery service provider Instacart and invested in packaging equipment.

Still, the company said an increase in membership fees implemented earlier this year and customer gains from the closure of more than 50 Walmart Inc's Sam's club stores could help offset pressure from rising freight and labor costs.