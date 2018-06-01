It generally pays to wait to claim Social Security retirement benefits.

That's because the longer you delay — up until age 70 — the larger the monthly check you will receive.

One key calculation to keep in mind, though, in deciding when to take benefits, is "breakeven," or the point at which the amount you receive if you claim later equals the amount you would have received if you had started early.

The age at which you will breakeven generally ranges from 77 to 83, depending on when you start receiving benefits.

Social Security is designed with actuarial neutrality in mind. That is, regardless if you start receiving your benefits earlier or later, you should receive about the same total money over your lifetime.

But because delaying your benefits provides a larger monthly check, most experts advise you to hold off for as long as possible.

"If you can afford to wait, the general idea is starting Social Security later than age 62 definitely pays off over the long term," said John Piershale, wealth advisor at Piershale Financial Group.

Calculating your individual breakeven can be done by charting the cash you would receive when you claim early versus the cash you would receive if you delay, according to Joe Elsasser, president of Covisum, a provider of Social Security timing software.

But there are some blind spots that can create misleading results and lead you astray.