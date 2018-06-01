Trump says he's 'looking forward' to seeing Friday's employment numbers

President Donald Trump sounded an optimistic tone ahead of Friday's pivotal May nonfarm payrolls release from the government.

About an hour before the 8:30 am release, the president said he is "looking forward" to the release.

Trump gets to see the numbers the night before they are sent out to the public, though the report is embargoed and is kept under tight wraps as it frequently moves the financial markets.

Economists expect the report to show nonfarm payroll growth of 188,000, with the unemployment rate likely holding steady at 3.9 percent. Payroll growth has averaged about 200,000 a month and the median gain has been 170,000.

Markets have been less fixated on top-line jobs report than on wage gains. Average hourly earnings are projected to rise 0.3 percent for the month.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.