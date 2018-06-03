The Kardashians aren't the only ones able to make a career from posting on social media. A new wave of dogs, cats, monkeys — and even a possum — are fetching big bucks and wide followings as influencers on social media.

Star pet talent agent Loni Edwards has a roster of unique clients include @realdiddykong, 2 monkeys with over a million Instagram followers; @hamlet_the_piggy, with over 300,000; and @itsmesesame, the rescue opossum with over 62,000; and @lionelthehog, who boasts over 130,000 followers.

The pet influencer business has become so huge that some of these furry faced stars, who have more followers than a lot of humans, need representation to handle it all.

"Influencer marketing has become a big thing - now pet influencer marketing is the biggest thing because pets tend to perform better on social media," Edwards, founder of The Dog Agency, told CNBC's "On the Money" in an interview.

"Everyone loves them, they make people happy, so then people like the brands as well because the content is making them happy," she added.