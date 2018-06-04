Apple's Stocks app is getting a big update with interactive charts and news stories

Apple said on Monday it would expand its standard Stocks app to include business news and other business metrics, like extended trading.

Top stories shown in the Stocks app will feature business news, separately from Apple's News app. Full articles will be visible without leaving the Stocks app. The Stocks app will also be available on iPads.

"We've completely rebuilt the Stocks app and it has a beautiful new design," Apple executive Susan Prescott said on Monday at Apple's annual developer conference in San Jose. "Of course, you can still see the stock prices and the changes at a glance. But we've added spark lines — those little charts — that show the stock performance throughout the day."

As companies like Facebook and Google struggle to keep fake news off their sites, Apple has doubled down on editorial content. For example, the company recently agreed to acquire Texture, a magazine subscription service. Prescott emphasized that Apple News' suggestions are "hand-picked" from "trusted" sources.