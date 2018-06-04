At Apple, hardware is no longer king -- a big shift from the Steve Jobs era

Times are changing at Apple.

When co-founder Steve Jobs returned to Apple in 1997, he famously pruned the product line to refocus the company on its most beloved products in categories like "consumer," "pro," "desktop, and "portable."

Those pieces of hardware would become the pillars of Jobs' famous speeches and product reveals. His focus is celebrated because it paved the way for both flawless execution and widespread adoption of Apple products.

That focus isn't as sharp on the hardware side in 2018. Apple has some "prosumer" products like MacBook Pro that blur the lines between designers and coders, and other products like the iPad Pro that seem to fit between computer and phone.

On Monday, the keynote at Apple's annual developers' conference, WWDC, revealed that the company still focuses on a few key areas to executive flawlessly — only now it's the software that defines the major categories.

Increasingly, Apple's core products seem to be built around the following areas of focus:

Health and safety

Privacy

Augmented reality

Education

Enterprise

Music.

None of those is tied to just one piece of hardware.

Your yoga and meditation habit may be tied to your Watch, but you're also monitoring your mental health through Apple's new anti-addiction tools and your safety in the car.

You're watching Apple's music-themed documentaries or science-themed shows on your Apple TV, before switching to stream music on your HomePod and doing science homework on an iPad. You're building augmented reality apps on your computer and using them on your phone.

This was particularly clear when software chief Craig Federighi talked about the persistent rumor that iOS, Apple's platform for the iPhone and iPad, was merging with MacOS, the Mac operating system. He shot down those rumors with a simple slide that said "No."