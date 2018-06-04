Five key takeaways from ASCO, the world's largest cancer research conference

"#ASCO18 is about lung cancer treatment," Hal Burstein of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, wrote on Twitter Saturday.

And the winning drug for treating lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer-related deaths and the biggest market for cancer drugs, continues to be Merck's immunotherapy Keytruda.

In results presented over the weekend, Merck's drug was shown to be more effective as an initial treatment for patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer, the most common form of the deadly disease, than chemotherapy.

A study in patients whose cancer expressed a biomarker known as PD-L1 showed that those treated first with Keytruda lived a median four to eight months longer than those on chemotherapy. What's more, they experienced fewer onerous side effects.

"I view this as a double win for patients," John Heymach, an ASCO expert with the MD Anderson Cancer Center, said in a media briefing at the conference Sunday morning. "Not only are patients living longer ... but they're also receiving a treatment that has substantially less toxicity."

Another Keytruda study, in squamous non-small cell lung cancer — which accounts for 25 to 30 percent of cases – "should establish the Keytruda/chemo combo as the new standard of care," Jefferies analyst Ian Hilliker wrote in a Sunday research note.

Merck's drug competes with others, such as Bristol-Myers Squibb and Roche. Data on Roche's drug, Tecentriq, used to treat advanced squamous non-small cell lung cancer, was also presented in a media briefing over the weekend. It showed that adding Tecentriq to chemotherapy reduced patients' risk of death, or their disease worsening, by 29 percent versus chemotherapy alone.

Bristol's chief scientific officer, Thomas Lynch, recently referred to the Merck and Bristol medicines as Coke and Pepsi: More similar than different when it comes to treating lung cancer.

After the results from this weekend? "All hail the king," wrote investor Brad Loncar on Twitter, referring to Merck.