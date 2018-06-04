Cramer's charts of Chipotle, Del Taco and El Pollo Loco track the fast-casual dining comeback   

As restaurant stocks rise in lockstep with consumer sentiment and job growth, CNBC's Jim Cramer recruited technician Bob Lang to find the best investments in the dining space.

Lang, the founder of ExplosiveOptions.net and part of TheStreet.com's Trifecta Stocks newsletter team, found three fast-casual chains doing particularly well: Chipotle, Del Taco and El Pollo Loco.

"At a time when some people have been worried about rising raw costs and increased competition, ... these three companies have been putting on a pretty good show," Cramer said on Monday.

So, to explain why Lang thought all three stocks could outperform the broader restaurant sector in the near term, the "Mad Money" host turned to Lang's technical analysis.