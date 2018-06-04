From China to Brazil, these are the world titans of wind power

The wind industry added over 52 gigawatts (GW) of wind power last year, according to a recent report from the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC).



China maintained its position as a wind energy powerhouse, installing 19.7 GW, while the European Union added 15.6 GW of capacity. The U.S. installed a little over 7 GW of capacity.



Here, Sustainable Energy looks at the countries with the largest cumulative capacity as of December 2017, according to the GWEC's Global Wind Report for 2017.