The sound of bulls stampeding through the oil market is getting a little fainter. However, it might not be long until they're running loose yet again.

Hedge funds have increased their bets that oil prices will fall for a third consecutive week. The so-called short positions are now at their highest in about six months, as the market focuses on an OPEC meeting this month that could lead to major oil producing nations pumping more crude.

Money managers raised their short positions in U.S crude to 50,669 in the latest week, the most since the week ending Nov. 21. At the same time, hedge funds cut their long positions, or bets that U.S. crude prices will rise, to 374,904, the lowest level since the week ending Oct. 17.