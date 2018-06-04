Oil prices have recently struck fresh 3½ year highs above $80 a barrel for Brent and near $73 for U.S. crude. The gains have been fueled by geopolitical concern in Venezuela, which is mired in economic crisis that has hobbled its oil industry, and from Iran, where crude exports are under threat of sanctions from the United States after President Donald Trump abandoned a 2015 nuclear accord.
That's exactly why OPEC and Russia are now considering upping production: to offset declines in Venezuela and potential disruptions in Iran. Brent prices have since backed down to about $76 a barrel, while U.S. crude is hovering near $65 on OPEC supply concerns and record U.S. output.
However, hedge funds could once again reverse course right after the meeting, Essner said. The market has basically baked a one-million-barrels increase into the price of oil, and that discount could unwind if OPEC does not deliver a bigger increase, she explained.
Beyond the meeting, there is little hope for a rebound in Venezuelan production. And despite efforts by China, the European Union and Russia to salvage the Iran nuclear deal, Iranian leaders are likely to judge that they are no longer accruing enough economic benefits to stick to the agreement, which requires them to limit their nuclear program. Iran's exit from the deal, and potentially the 1968 U.N. Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, would once again boost the bulls.
Last week, analysts said Iran leaving the 50-year-old non-proliferation treaty would be like "rocket fuel" for oil prices and potentially spark an arms race in the Middle East, the world's busiest transit hub for oil exports.