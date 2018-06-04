Lowe's CFO Marshall Croom to retire later this year

Lowe's Chief Financial Officer Marshall Croom is set to retire this October, the home improvement retailer announced Monday morning.

Its stock was up more than 1.5 percent on the news.

Croom has spent more than two decades at Lowe's. His retirement comes in the midst of a major management overhaul at the company — CEO Robert Niblock is also retiring, to be replaced by J.C. Penney CEO Marvin Ellison, effective next month.

"Lowe's has a strong finance team, and Marshall has played a significant role in helping drive financial and operational improvements as we work to enhance our position as the omni-channel project authority," Niblock said Monday in a statement.