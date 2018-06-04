Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: MSFT, FB, DAL, BA, MGM, WHR & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Microsoft – The tech giant has held talks recently with GitHub to discuss acquiring the software developer platform. GitHub was last valued at $2 billion in its last funding round 2015, but the price tag for an acquisition could be $5 billion or more, based on a price that was floated last year.

Facebook – Facebook struck at least 60 data-sharing partnerships with smartphone and tablet makers such as Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Samsung over the last decade, according to a report by The New York Times.

Delta Air Lines – The airline said on Saturday it is investigating the death of a dog that died after it traveled in one of its plane's cargo holds during a cross-country flight. The dog was traveling from Phoenix to Newark via Detroit, where he was found dead.

Bayer – The German drugmaker will retire Monsanto's name as it finishes the $63 billion takeover of the U.S. seeds maker on Thursday, the company announced. Bayer has received all required approvals from regulatory authorities, it said in a statement on Monday.

Boeing – Randy Tinseth, Boeing's vice president of marketing, told CNBC Monday that the past eight and a half years of growth in the aviation industry have been "very strong." Tinseth said he thinks the "market's in a pretty good place" as passenger air travel numbers continue to be higher than expected.

MGM Resorts – A union for casino-hotel workers says it has reached a tentative agreement with MGM Resorts, covering nearly half of the 50,000 employees threatening to strike in Las Vegas.

Cathay Pacific – CEO Rupert Hogg told CNBC on Monday is on track to return its first annual profit in three years in 2019. Hogg explained that Cathay Pacific has not been impacted in a big way by the higher oil prices because of the many newer aircraft it has in its fleet.

Whirlpool – Credit Suisse upgraded the stock of the home appliances manufactured, to "outperform" from "neutral."

Nektar Therapeutics – Mixed results from studies combining Nektar's experimental drug NKTR-214 with Bristol-Myers Squibb's cancer immunotherapy led J.P. Morgan to lower its price target on Nektar's stock, to $78 per share to $90 per share.