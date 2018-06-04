Top White House tax advisor to leave for bank lobbying group

White House tax policy guru Shahira Knight is leaving the Trump administration for bank lobbying group Clearing House Association.

"While it has been an honor to serve on the White House National Economic Council, I am excited for the opportunity to help launch a new organization that will advance thoughtful policies for an industry so critical to the growth of our economy," she said in a statement.

Knight will become executive vice president and head of public affairs for the Washington-based firm. She currently serves as deputy assistant to President Donald Trump for economic policy and deputy director of the National Economic Council.

Clearing House President Greg Baer called Knight a "brilliant legislative strategist" who possesses "considerable knowledge of financial services issues."

The group is merging with the Financial Services Roundtable. Brian Moynihan, Bank of America CEO and chairman of the Financial Services Roundtable said Knight "brings her record of leadership in creating pro-growth economic policies to our organization."

Before joining the Trump administration, Knight was vice president of the public affairs and policy group at Fidelity Investments. She also served as senior advisor to the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.