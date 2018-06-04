    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasurys lower as market takes a breather after jobs report

    U.S. government debt prices were lower on Monday following Friday's strong jobs report.

    The U.S. economy added 223,000 jobs in May, data revealed Friday, leading government debt prices to fall, as traders became more confident on the economy's prospects and the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will be forced to increase rates at a fast pace.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.9131 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.0585 percent.

    The U.S. Treasury is scheduled to auction $90 billion in 13 and 26-week bills on Monday.

    In data, April factory orders numbers are due at 10 a.m. ET.

    And in oil markets, prices were mixed. Brent crude traded at around $76.79 a barrel on Monday morning, while U.S. crude stood at $66.01 a barrel. The market was impacted by higher U.S. output and expectations that OPEC will increase supplies, Reuters reported.

