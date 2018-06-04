Trump says White House will 'celebrate America' instead of hosting Super Bowl victors Eagles

President Donald Trump said Monday night that the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles are "unable" to visit the White House on Tuesday because they "disagree with their President" on the protests that saw many NFL players kneeling for the National Anthem.

Rather than serve as a celebration for the Super Bowl victors, Trump said the event will instead be held to "honor our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem."

Trump's kiss-off to the Eagles is the latest episode in a heated, at times racially charged debate over the wave of players kneeling in protest during the anthem, sparked in 2016 by then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Read the full statement from the president:

"The Philadelphia Eagles are unable to come to the White House with their full team to be celebrated tomorrow. They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country. The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better. These fans are still invited to the White House to be part of a different type of ceremony—one that will honor our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem. I will be there at 3:00 p.m.with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus to celebrate America."

