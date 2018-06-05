Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of NCI Building Systems jumped more than 9 percent in after-hours trading. The metal product manufacturer reported second quarter financial results that pleased investors, as well as issuing strong third quarter guidance. The gains pushed NCI Building Systems stock above $21 per share.

Shares of Ambarella fell 10 percent after the bell. The semiconductor company reported first quarter earnings and revenue that well beat analyst projections, but issued weaker than anticipated guidance for second quarter revenue. Ambarella forecast second quarter revenue of $60 million to $64 million, versus the $68 million Wall Street expected.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet stock dropped close to 5 percent in extended trading after the discount retail chain issued mixed 2018 guidance. For its first quarter financial results, Ollie's reported EPS of 41 cents on revenue of $276 million, beating analyst expectations of 37 cents per share on $267 million in revenue. Ollie's raised its fiscal 2018 outlook, but still missed Wall Street estimates on revenue.

Guidewire Software stock fell 1.9 percent in the extended session, before recovering some of its losses. The insurance software provider beat Wall Street expectations in its third quarter earnings and revenue report, but still saw a $48 million loss, according to the Associated Press.