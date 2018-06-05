Inside Amazon's Grand Challenge — a secretive lab working on cancer research and other ventures

At least some members of the Grand Challenge group were chosen through an internal competition called Think Big, according to people familiar with the team. The annual event, open to all full-time employees, is designed to "help find the next big opportunities for Amazon," one person said. ("Think Big" is one of the 14 leadership principles at Amazon.)
The finalists get to present their ideas in front of Amazon's most senior leaders, including CEO Jeff Bezos, and the winners get to join the Grand Challenge team with their own budget for recruiting, another person said.
Think Big is run by a team called Department of Ideas, which is part of Grand Challenge, according to internal documents. H.B. Siegel, the former CTO of IMDb, calls himself the "Prime Minister of Ideas" on his LinkedIn page and mentions that he's part of the Department of Ideas.
Siegel is one of 12 people within Grand Challenge who report directly to Parviz. Two general characteristics of those leaders are a strong background in health care and experience working at Google X.
Here's the full list of Parviz's direct reports:
H.B. Siegel: Director of Engineering.
Adam Siegel: Former Google X researcher and co-founder of Skye Health, a health solution start-up that came out of Stanford University. His LinkedIn profile says he's, "working on a special project. Super cool stuff."
David Heckerman: Distinguished scientist at Amazon who's spent 24 years at Microsoft and served as chief data scientist at genomics start-up Human Longevity.
Douglas Weibel: Former Google X researcher, professor at the University of Wisconsin, Chemistry PhD and co-founder of two health-related start-ups.
Erin Smith: Executive Assistant
Hamid Al-Azzawe: Former CTO and head of R&D at Bloomberg and founder of AdaptCore Health, a patient management solution maker. His LinkedIn profile says, "Director Alexa Personal Data."
Jean Wang: Former hardware engineer at Google X and PhD from the University of Washington, where she studied under Parviz. Her LinkedIn page says she's "developing new projects."
Kristen Helton: PhD in bioengineering from the University of Washington and co-founder of Profusa, which develops real-time biosensors to help people monitor their health. Her LinkedIn profile says she's an initiative lead helping build "a small team of passionate people focused on changing the world for the better."
Neal Patel: Former program lead at Google's Advanced Technology and Projects (ATAP) team.
Sailesh Chutani: Executive entrepreneur-in-residence at Amazon and former CEO of ultrasound imaging company Mobisante. According to his LinkedIn profile, his role is to "identify and incubate confidential new businesses for Amazon in a significant industry."
Taha Kass-Hout: FDA's first chief health informatics officer, former chief digital health and intelligence officer at Trinity Health. His LinkedIn page doesn't mention Amazon.
Wasiq Bokhari: Former CEO of a "special project" at Google and Physics PhD. His LinkedIn profile says he's been at Amazon since May 2017, but doesn't provide a job title or description.