As jitters surrounding trade continue to linger at the back of global investors' minds, the bond market is expected to switch its focus to economic data Tuesday.

At 9:45 a.m. ET, the services purchasing managers' index (PMI) is due out, followed at 10 a.m. ET by data including the non-manufacturing ISM report on business, the job openings and labor turnover survey (JOLTS), and the quarterly financial report.

The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $35 billion in four-week bills.

Elsewhere, trade turmoil between the U.S. and other nations continues to keep markets jittery. Last week, the U.S. administration implemented metal tariffs on Canada, Europe and Mexico — a move met with criticism and retaliation from the nations involved.

The White House stated Monday that it does continue to seek strong ties with those countries, despite the tariffs, Reuters reported.